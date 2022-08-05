Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 33 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,392.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,034.83 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $733.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $925.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

