Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.31.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

