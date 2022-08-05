Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 695,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,936,000 after acquiring an additional 61,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,204,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $56.93 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43.

