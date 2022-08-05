Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

