Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

