Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Benson Hill as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $92.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.