Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

