Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $106.66 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,224,609 shares of company stock valued at $113,982,154 and have sold 49,000 shares valued at $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

