Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,645,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.29, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

