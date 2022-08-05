Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

