Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,333 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.