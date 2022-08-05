Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.