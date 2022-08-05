Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,477,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,830,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,477,209 shares in the company, valued at $398,830,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,029 shares of company stock worth $82,263,545 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

