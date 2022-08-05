Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

