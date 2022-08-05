Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $518,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VO opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.