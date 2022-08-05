Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,600,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $189.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.69 and a 200 day moving average of $189.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

