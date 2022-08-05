Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 402,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 40,460 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 57.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 over the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

