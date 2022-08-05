Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $2,401,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 323,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

CODI opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

