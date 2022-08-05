Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,280 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $32,718,000. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.2 %

BHP opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.76) to GBX 2,440 ($29.90) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.21) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.57) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

