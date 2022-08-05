Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

