Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of D opened at $82.89 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

