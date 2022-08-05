Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 751 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.3 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

