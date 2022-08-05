Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,633. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $67.00 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

