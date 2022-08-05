Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $16.01 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

