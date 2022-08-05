Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

NYSE:LIN opened at $302.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.98 and its 200-day moving average is $304.36. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

