Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

