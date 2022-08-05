Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.