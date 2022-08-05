Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $556,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

NetApp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $72.11 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

