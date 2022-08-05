Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

SBUX opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.