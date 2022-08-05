Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Raised to C$0.55

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.75 million and a PE ratio of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.85.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sherritt International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.