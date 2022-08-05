Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) vs. CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) Critical Analysis

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -38.01% -1.61% -1.33% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shopify and CTGX Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 17 18 0 2.47 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shopify currently has a consensus target price of $73.34, suggesting a potential upside of 78.80%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

62.6% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shopify and CTGX Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $4.61 billion 11.20 $2.91 billion ($1.52) -27.08 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than CTGX Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Shopify has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 14.01, indicating that its stock price is 1,301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTGX Mining beats Shopify on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping and fulfillment, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

