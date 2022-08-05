Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Decreases By 17.1%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $100.72.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
Featured Stories
