Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Decreases By 17.1%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $4,122,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $3,615,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 92,355 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

