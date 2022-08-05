SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $209.51, but opened at $188.00. SiTime shares last traded at $134.05, with a volume of 24,571 shares.

Specifically, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,924 shares of company stock worth $4,132,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

SiTime Stock Down 34.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.61.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 15.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 428,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.