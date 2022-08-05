SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SLRC has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $808.45 million, a P/E ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at $144,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 12.5% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 64.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 85,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

