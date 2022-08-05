Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.
Snap Price Performance
SNAP stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
