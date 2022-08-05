Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

