SNDL (SNDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect SNDL to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 210.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SNDL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SNDL Price Performance
SNDL opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.97. SNDL has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.
SNDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised SNDL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised SNDL from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
SNDL Company Profile
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
