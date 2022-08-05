SNDL (SNDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect SNDL to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 210.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SNDL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNDL opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.97. SNDL has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SNDL in the first quarter worth $38,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SNDL in the first quarter worth $97,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SNDL by 382.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 359,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 285,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SNDL in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SNDL by 104.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised SNDL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised SNDL from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

