SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $17.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SolarWinds by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

