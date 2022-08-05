SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Lowered to $12.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
SolarWinds Stock Down 0.3 %
SolarWinds stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
