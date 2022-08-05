SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Lowered to $12.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

SolarWinds Stock Down 0.3 %

SolarWinds stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

