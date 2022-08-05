Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $2,068,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1 %

BSEP stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

