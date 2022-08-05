Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150,337 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 150,337 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.15 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.