Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TLT opened at $119.31 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.68.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
