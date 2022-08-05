SouthState Corp Acquires 1,006 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.9 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

