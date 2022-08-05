SouthState Corp Acquires 145 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

