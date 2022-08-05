SouthState Corp Buys 1,090 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in International Paper by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

IP opened at $41.87 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

