SouthState Corp Buys 1,307 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 238.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

