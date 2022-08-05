SouthState Corp Buys 287 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $248.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.42.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

