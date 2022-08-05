SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $162.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

