SouthState Corp Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $263,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

