SouthState Corp Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.