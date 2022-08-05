SouthState Corp Has $180,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4,150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $427.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.15. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

